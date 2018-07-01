Seoul's Top Diplomat to Visit UAE Next Week

Write : 2018-06-27 18:24:04 Update : 2018-06-27 18:32:20

Seoul's Top Diplomat to Visit UAE Next Week

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is heading to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) next week to discuss cooperation between Seoul and Abu Dhabi. 

During a meeting with UAE Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber at Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Kang said she is looking forward to her visit. She added that frequent high-level visits between the countries, following the South Korea-UAE summit, highlights development in their bilateral relationship. 

Kang is expected to fly to the UAE after she visits Thailand next week for meetings with top Thai leaders, including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

In Abu Dhabi, Kang will attend the third ministerial strategic dialogue between South Korea and the UAE to discuss bilateral cooperation and follow up on cooperative measures agreed upon during the summit in March.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

