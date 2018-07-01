Rival Parties Begin Negotiations over New Parliamentary Leadership

South Korea's rival political parties have begun negotiations over how to split top parliamentary positions for the second half of the 20th National Assembly.



The floor leaders of the four negotiation blocs, including Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party and Kim Sung-tae of the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party, gathered at the National Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the issue as well as normalizing proceedings.



They were joined by Kim Kwan-young of the Bareunmirae Party and Chang Byoung-wan, representing an alliance of the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.



After the meeting, DP Floor Leader Hong said they reached consensus to complete negotiations as soon as possible, adding their deputies will begin working-level talks on Thursday.



Hong, however, said it is unlikely they will finish negotiations within the month given the current mood.



Though the parties see eye to eye on the need to choose top parliamentary leadership as quickly as possible, including a new speaker, vice speakers and the heads of 18 standing committees, they still stand wide apart on who will fill the positions and how it will be done.

