U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks says the U.S.-South Korea alliance is suspending joint exercises because they could disrupt efforts to build trust with North Korea in negotiations over the regime’s denuclearization.



Speaking at the South Korea-U.S. Alliance Forum in Seoul on Wednesday, Brooks explained the military drills “may cause unnecessary irritation at a time when the need for trust building is so important.”



He said sometimes it is better “to turn down the volume” and maintain the exercises at a low key, adding that it is necessary they do what they can to set the conditions for leaders to have greater effectiveness in their dialogue and discussion.

