USFK Commander: Joint Exercises Suspended to Avoid `Unnecessary Irritation`

Write : 2018-06-27 19:02:19 Update : 2018-06-27 19:06:11

U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks says the U.S.-South Korea alliance is suspending joint exercises because they could disrupt efforts to build trust with North Korea in negotiations over the regime’s denuclearization. 

Speaking at the South Korea-U.S. Alliance Forum in Seoul on Wednesday, Brooks explained  the military drills “may cause unnecessary irritation at a time when the need for trust building is so important.” 

He said sometimes it is better “to turn down the volume” and maintain the exercises at a low key, adding that it is necessary they do what they can to set the conditions for leaders to have greater effectiveness in their dialogue and discussion.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

