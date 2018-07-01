Moon Cancels Schedule for Remainder of Week Due to Flu

Write : 2018-06-27 19:08:23 Update : 2018-06-27 19:29:13

Moon Cancels Schedule for Remainder of Week Due to Flu

The presidential office said on Wednesday that it has cancelled or postponed President Moon Jae-in’s schedule for the remainder of the week due to his flu symptoms. 

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during a media briefing that Moon is reeling from a bad cold and fatigue caused by overwork and his busy schedule, including a recent visit to Russia. 

He said the president’s doctor strongly recommended he take rest until the weekend. The spokesman added, however, that it is no more than the common flu. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>