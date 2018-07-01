Moon Cancels Schedule for Remainder of Week Due to Flu

The presidential office said on Wednesday that it has cancelled or postponed President Moon Jae-in’s schedule for the remainder of the week due to his flu symptoms.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during a media briefing that Moon is reeling from a bad cold and fatigue caused by overwork and his busy schedule, including a recent visit to Russia.



He said the president’s doctor strongly recommended he take rest until the weekend. The spokesman added, however, that it is no more than the common flu.

[Photo : YONHAP News]