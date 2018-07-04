'US Has Plan to Dismantle N. Korea's Nuke Program Within a Year'

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says that if North Korea commits to getting rid of its nuclear arsenal as agreed in the Washington-Pyongyang summit, the U.S. could dismantle the bulk of the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs within a year. His comments come as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly set to visit the North this week to discuss the implementation of last month's Singapore summit agreement.

Alannah Hill has this report.



Report: U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says Washington has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of the bulk of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs within a year.



[Sound bite: US National Security Adviser John Bolton]

"We can get, physically, we would be able to dismantle the overwhelming bulk of their programs within a year."



Appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, Bolton said that U.S. experts have devised a program that would require North Korea’s cooperation and full disclosure of all their chemical, biological and nuclear programs and ballistic missile sites.



He added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing with North Korea in the near future how to dismantle all of their weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs within a year.



Bolton said that if North Korea makes the strategic decision to dismantle its nuclear program and is cooperative, the U.S. can move very quickly, adding it would be to the North's advantage too.



[Sound bite: US National Security Adviser John Bolton]

"And it's to North Korea's advantage to see these programs dismantled very quickly because then the elimination of sanctions, aid by South Korea and Japan and others can all begin to flow."



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reportedly visit North Korea on Friday to discuss ways to implement the agreement made at the June 12th summit in Singapore.

Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.

