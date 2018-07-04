Pres. Moon to Visit India, Singapore Next Week

President Moon Jae-in will visit India and Singapore starting from Sunday.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a news briefing on Monday that the president will make a state visit to India from Sunday to next Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Moon will then head to Singapore for a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.



Moon will hold summits with the presidents and prime ministers of both countries.



Kim cited that India is the first South Asian country for Moon to pay a visit to since he took office and that Singapore is chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) this year.



The spokesman said that through the upcoming trips, the government is aiming to expand its diplomatic horizon and to fully launch its New Southern Policy that seeks to boost the country's relations with ASEAN nations.

[Photo : KBS News]