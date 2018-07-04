Typhoon Prapiroon Expected to Hit Korea Tuesday

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, Typhoon Prapiroon has shifted to a more eastern direction, towards Japan’s Tsushima Island, instead of the coast of Busan as expected.



As the typhoon has changed its track, the western part of the peninsula will not be heavily affected. However, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island are still likely to be hit on Tuesday.



Expected precipitation until Tuesday stands at 80 to 150 millimeters nationwide, with some parts getting more than 200 millimeters of rain. Strong wind is also expected in some areas.



The weather agency advises the public to take necessary measures to avoid any accidents.

[Photo : YONHAP News]