Unification Minister: S. Korea to Seek Peace, Prosperity in Autumn Summit

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon says the government will seek to drastically develop inter-Korean ties as it prepares for another South-North summit in the fall.



Cho made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with reporters that marked the first anniversary of his inauguration.



Citing that another inter-Korean summit is set to open in Pyongyang in the fall, Cho said preparations for the event will focus on actively realizing peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.



He said that most of all, the preparations will center on producing policies and legislation to support sustainable inter-Korean relations.



Cho noted that the two Koreas have held a total of five rounds of bilateral talks since June and that more talks as well as inter-Korean events are set to take place this and next month, including a reunion of separated families.



He said that since their summit in June, North Korea and the U.S. seem to be moving toward holding full-fledged talks on the North’s nuclear issue. Cho said that Seoul, on its part, will aim for inter-Korean ties and North Korea-U.S. relations to move forward in a virtuous cycle.







[Photo : KBS News]