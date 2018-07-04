Moon Hopes Shorter Work Hours will Increase Family Time

President Moon Jae-in said the shorter workweek rule that took effect Sunday will serve as a turning point to move away from an overworked society toward one with more family time.



Chairing a weekly meeting with his top aides on Monday, Moon said that the reduction in work hours is the most certain and effective way to share jobs in an era of low employment as seen in other countries such as Germany.



The president also said that shorter working hours will lead to higher labor productivity which he said had remained low in South Korea due to the chronic practice of long hours of extended labor.



The Monday meeting was his first public appearance in eight days since he returned from his Russia trip last Sunday. He had taken Thursday and Friday off to rest after coming down with the flu.



A revised law took effect Sunday, limiting maximum work hours to 52 hours a week.

[Photo : YONHAP News]