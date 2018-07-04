Moon Asks Economic Aide to Bridge Top Office and Gov't

President Moon Jae-in met with his two newly appointed senior secretaries on Monday and asked them to play a bridging role between the government and the presidential office.



Moon rested for two days after coming down with the flu last week but returned to work on Monday.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the president came to his office at 9 a.m. as usual and met with senior secretary for economic affairs Yoon Jong-won and senior secretary for social affairs Lee Yong-sun.



Moon's call for a bridging role is regarded to be particularly addressed toward economic secretary Yoon, in light of past controversy over differences exposed between the top office and the government concerning economic policies.



Yoon formerly worked at the finance ministry and served as Seoul's permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Another newly appointed aide, senior secretary for job creation Jung Tae-ho, could not join as he had another meeting to attend.

[Photo : YONHAP News]