Two People Killed, One Missing in Heavy Rains

Two people have been killed and one person has gone missing due to torrential showers and flooding brought on a by a monsoon front.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), more than 300 millimeters of rain have flooded the nation’s southern coastal areas over three days through early Monday.



As of 3:20 p.m. on Monday, heavy rain advisories remain in place for several inland areas affected by the latest system, with some regions receiving downpours of 30 millimeters per hour accompanied by thunder and lightning.



A 53-year-old woman with Thai nationality died on Saturday after being struck by lightning in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province, while a 61-year-old man was killed in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province after a falling rock struck his vehicle. A 73-year-old woman is being treated for injuries she sustained after getting caught in landslide in Boseong, South Jeolla Province on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the search continues for a 74-year-old Gwangju man who went missing during rains last Thursday.



More than four-thousand hectares of farmland have also been inundated across the country due to heavy precipitation, including nearly two-point-four thousand hectares in South Jeolla Province.



Access to some mountain trails remain closed, while numerous flights and cruises have also been canceled.



The Korea Meteorological Administration expects an additional 80 to 150 millimeters of rain between Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]