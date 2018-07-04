Moon Urges Central, Regional Govt's to Cooperate on Power Decentralization

President Moon Jae-in says he hopes the central and regional governments work together and increase efforts to transfer more power from the former to the latter.



At a meeting with his aides at the presidential office on Monday, Moon said he expects newly inaugurated regional governments, following the June 13th local elections, will change the lives of the people through good governance.



The president said he feels regret about the government's failure to revise the Constitution to ensure decentralization of power, along with his foiled plan to hold a secondary Cabinet meeting with the heads of the local governments.



He explained, however, that he will still try to hold a meeting with the local government chiefs on a regular basis to keep the lines of communication open.



Noting that the central and the regional governments are partners in state affairs, Moon said the spirit of the decentralization of power should live on.

[Photo : YONHAP News]