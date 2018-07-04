Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Luxembourg Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

The prime ministers of South Korea and Luxembourg have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, including on future-industries such as information and communications technology(ICT), FinTech and aerospace technology.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel announced their agreement at a joint press conference following their meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul on Monday.



The two leaders reviewed the current situation between the two countries and their bilateral ties, and discussed cooperation on economic and international issues, as well as measures to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.



Lee said they also exchanged opinions on Luxembourg potentially helping South Korea’s youth job creation initiatives, noting the European country’s open, flexible employment system and its demand for foreign workers in finance, administration, health and medicine among other sectors.

