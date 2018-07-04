Pres. Moon Urges All Gov’t Agencies to Address Gender Equality

President Moon Jae-in has ordered all government agencies to consider the issue of gender equality as a task they need to address.



Moon issued the order on Tuesday as this week marks the nation's 23rd gender equality week.



At a Cabinet meeting, Moon said the issue of gender equality should not be regarded as a task strictly for the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to handle.



Instead, the president said all government agencies should be responsible for issues related to gender equality that occur in their administrative areas.



The president said that supplementary steps to ensure gender equality and prevent sexual harassment in society would be discussed at the weekly cabinet meeting.









[Photo : YONHAP News]