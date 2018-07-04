N. Korean Official Discusses Energy Cooperation With China

North Korea’s vice minister for external economic affairs has held in-depth discussions with Chinese officials on boosting bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.



According to sources in Beijing, Vice Minister Ku Bon-tae arrived in the Chinese capital on an Air Koryo flight Monday, and held a series of meetings with Chinese officials in charge of economic and trade policies.



Before Ku's arrival, the North Korean embassy in China had contact with China’s Far Eastern Group to discuss large-scale joint venture projects.



Ku’s trip, which follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China, appears to be intended to ask Beijing to ease sanctions on Pyongyang in return for denuclearization, and to seek joint energy ventures amid the North’s severe power shortage.



It appears that the vice minister also sought China’s investment in the North’s textile industry, after the North Korean leader recently criticized his country's outdated facilities and technology.





















