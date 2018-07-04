[World Cup Roundup] Belgium and Brazil Through to Quarter-Finals

Belgium produced a momentous comeback during its round of 16 match against Japan at the Rostov Arena on Monday to secure a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.



Belgium was down 2-0, thanks to goals from Japan’s Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui, when substitutes Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli were brought on in the 65th minute.



Jan Vertonghen and Fellaini managed a goal apiece to level the score before Chadli netted the dramatic winning goal with just seconds of stoppage time to spare to seal the 3-2 victory.



The European side is the first team to fight back from two goals down to win a World Cup knockout game since West Germany did so against England in 1970.



In the other match of the day in Samara, Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive time.



Second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino eliminated the Mexican side from the last-16, the stage it has been knocked out in every World Cup since 1994.



Belgium will face Brazil in the last eight on Friday.







[Photo : YONHAP News]