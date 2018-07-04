Pres. Moon Urges Best Efforts to Tackle Typhoon

Write : 2018-07-03 15:16:07 Update : 2018-07-03 18:02:07

President Moon Jae-in has ordered government agencies to be on alert until Typhoon Prapiroon completely dissipates. 

Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said even though the typhoon has shifted its direction, southern regions are still likely to suffer damage from torrential rains and strong winds.

The president expressed regret over reports of damage despite the government’s all-out efforts to prepare for the typhoon and prevent such situations. 

He then urged government agencies to mobilize all personnel and equipment to swiftly carry out emergency restoration efforts and also called on the agencies to personally visit those who have been hit hard to determine the most urgent relief measures.



