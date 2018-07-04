Seoul Expresses Hope for Pompeo's N. Korea Trip

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea this week will lead to smooth discussions for a swift denuclearization process.



Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular briefing Tuesday that South Korea and the U.S. closely communicate and coordinate stances on the North Korean nuclear issue.



Regarding the use of the new expression "final, fully verified denuclearization," or FFVD, by the U.S. State Department, the spokesman said the term is an interpretation by the media and Seoul believes there is no change in Washington's existing stance.



Following reports that North Korea was expanding its missile production facilities, the spokesman said that Seoul and Washington are monitoring related movements.



He added that South Korea will continue to hold close consultations with the U.S. and the international community for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

[Photo : KBS News]