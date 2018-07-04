Typhoon Prapiroon Heading North Towards Eastern Coast

The latest forecasts from the weather agency show Typhoon Prapiroon heading towards the East Sea.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Prapiroon was passing 220 kilometers off the southern coast of the country as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.



It is expected to approach 60 kilometers south of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo at around midnight.



The season's seventh typhoon is expected to weaken to an extratropical cyclone within the next 36 hours.



Heavy rain and strong winds are still forecast in Jeju Island and North Gyeongsang Province until Wednesday.







[Photo : KBS WORLD Radio]