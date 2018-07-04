Gov't Plans to Impose Higher Property, Financial Income Taxes

2018-07-03

The Moon Jae-in administration's efforts to raise taxes on property and financial investments is shifting into high gear. 

The fiscal reform special committee under the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning proposed to the government on Tuesday a set of measures to enhance South Korea’s fiscal stability, including lowering the threshold for imposing progressive financial income tax to ten million won from the current 20 million won. 

The government was also advised to gradually raise the comprehensive property tax and abolish or reduce tax benefits on income stemming from the leasing of property. 

Particularly, the committee recommended the fair market value rate for housing, which is a variable in the measurement of the comprehensive property tax, be raised to 100 percent in four years from the current 80 percent as a way to hike the property tax. 

The government is expected to reflect the recommendations in a tax reform plan to be announced this month and seek the National Assembly’s endorsement in September for its implementation next year.

