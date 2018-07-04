Gov't: Treatment of Yemeni Asylum-Seekers Should Be in Line with Laws

The South Korean government says Yemeni asylum-seekers should be treated in line with domestic and international laws concerning the human rights of refugees.



Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk relayed Seoul’s basic stance on Yemeni refugees in a regular media briefing on Tuesday. He noted that the government's treatment of the Yemenis should correspond with obligations as dictated by local laws and international human rights laws on refugees, including the principle of prohibiting forced expatriation.



In the midst of a protracted civil war in Yemen, around 500 Yemenis arrived in Jeju this year under the island province’s no-visa program, under which foreigners can stay in Jeju as a tourist for up to 30 days without a visa.



Among them, 486 people applied for asylum before their visas expired and the government is reviewing whether or not to accept them.



In response to growing anti-refugee sentiment among the public driven by the influx of the Yemeni refugees, the Jeju provincial government suspended the visa-waiver program for Yemenis early last month.

