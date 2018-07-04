Gov't: Treatment of Yemeni Asylum-Seekers Should Be in Line with Laws

Write : 2018-07-03 17:39:58 Update : 2018-07-03 18:44:47

Gov't: Treatment of Yemeni Asylum-Seekers Should Be in Line with Laws

The South Korean government says Yemeni asylum-seekers should be treated in line with domestic and international laws concerning the human rights of refugees. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk relayed Seoul’s basic stance on Yemeni refugees in a regular media briefing on Tuesday. He noted that the government's treatment of the Yemenis should correspond with obligations as dictated by local laws and international human rights laws on refugees, including the principle of prohibiting forced expatriation. 

In the midst of a protracted civil war in Yemen, around 500 Yemenis arrived in Jeju this year under the island province’s no-visa program, under which foreigners can stay in Jeju as a tourist for up to 30 days without a visa.  

Among them, 486 people applied for asylum before their visas expired and the government is reviewing whether or not to accept them. 

In response to growing anti-refugee sentiment among the public driven by the influx of the Yemeni refugees, the Jeju provincial government suspended the visa-waiver program for Yemenis early last month.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>