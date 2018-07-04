S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet after Pompeo's Visit to N. Korea

Top officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Tokyo on Sunday following U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang this week.



Seoul’s Foreign Ministry announced the plan on Tuesday, adding the trilateral meeting is to share the outcome of Pompeo’s third visit to the North that's slated for Thursday to Saturday.



The ministry said the three countries are discussing the schedule and the representatives that will attend.



Initially, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was scheduled to accompany President Moon Jae-in during his visits to India and Singapore that will start on Sunday.



However, it's now more likely that she'll attend the Tokyo meeting given the significance of Pompeo's visit, which will be the first high-level contact between the U.S. and North Korea since their summit in Singapore in mid-June.

[Photo : YONHAP News]