Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, UAE Discuss Cooperation in Economy, Security

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in economy, security and other major fields.



During their third Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the ministers agreed to hold a two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers in the second half of this year.



The South Korean foreign ministry explained the agreement is part of efforts to further enhance the two sides' special strategic partnership.



South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also agreed to launch high-level consultations on jointly building nuclear power stations in third countries, including Saudi Arabia.



Stressing that South Korea and the UAE have "mutually complementary" economies, Kang requested her counterpart's support for South Korean firms seeking to do business in the UAE.

[Photo : KBS News]