Write : 2018-07-04 14:09:03 Update : 2018-07-04 14:10:00

S. Korea Introduces IT-based Smart Farming to Developing Asian Countries

South Korea has introduced its policies on IT-based smart farms to government officials from developing Asian countries. 

At a global forum attended by officials from countries including Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka in Seoul on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs also promoted ten South Korean agricultural businesses and their overseas ventures.

One-on-one business consultations were available for the participants as well.

The Filipino agricultural secretary also delivered a keynote speech on increasing agricultural productivity in Asia.

