[World Cup Roundup] Sweden and England Secure Last Quarter-Final Spots

Sweden secured its place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.



Emil Forsberg scored in the 66th minute to send Sweden through to its first quarter-final since 1994.



In the day’s other last-16 tie, England beat Colombia on penalties in a dramatic game at the Spartak Stadium.



The game finished 1-1 after normal time, as a penalty from England’s Harry Kane was cancelled out by Yerry Mina’s header in the 93rd minute. Neither team could find a goal in extra-time, so the match went to a penalty shootout.



England went on to win the shootout 4-3 to set up a quarter-final match with Sweden on Saturday.

