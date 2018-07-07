[World Cup Roundup] Sweden and England Secure Last Quarter-Final Spots

Write : 2018-07-04 15:12:43 Update : 2018-07-04 15:34:01

Sweden secured its place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. 

Emil Forsberg scored in the 66th minute to send Sweden through to its first quarter-final since 1994. 

In the day’s other last-16 tie, England beat Colombia on penalties in a dramatic game at the Spartak Stadium.

The game finished 1-1 after normal time, as a penalty from England’s Harry Kane was cancelled out by Yerry Mina’s header in the 93rd minute. Neither team could find a goal in extra-time, so the match went to a penalty shootout. 

England went on to win the shootout 4-3 to set up a quarter-final match with Sweden on Saturday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

