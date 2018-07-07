Top Office: Foreign Minister Kang to Meet Pompeo in Tokyo

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to meet her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo in Tokyo this week.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Wednesday Kang will take part in a tripartite meeting in the Japanese capital with Pompeo and Japan's top diplomat Taro Kono.



Kim added that Pompeo is likely to head straight to Japan following his trip to North Korea, dismissing the possibility of the U.S. secretary making a stop in Seoul.



Kang will then join President Moon Jae-in on his trip to India and Singapore which starts on Sunday.



Pompeo is set to visit Pyongyang on Thursday for denuclearization talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

