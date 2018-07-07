Defense Minister Vows against Illegal Military Intervention in Politics

Write : 2018-07-04 16:35:51 Update : 2018-07-04 17:25:04

Defense Minister Vows against Illegal Military Intervention in Politics

Defense Minister Song Young-moo has vowed to prevent the recurrence of illegal political interventions the military intelligence agency was found to have committed under previous administrations. 

Song made the remarks in an emergency meeting held at the ministry on Wednesday to check ethical standards of military officials. 

Noting the past wrongdoings of the Defense Security Command revealed hitherto through internal investigations, Song pledged to disclose all the illegal activities the military was secretly involved with under the Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye governments. 

The minister also said he will take measures to ensure there will be no more illegal political intervention by the military, adding the armed forces will be reformed and related laws and institutions will be revised. 

The illegalities Song mentioned were carried out by the Defense Security Command, including surveillance on the bereaved families of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014 and fabricating public opinion in favor of the two conservative governments.

Song rebuked the command, saying it disgraced the military.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>