South, North Korea Hold First Basketball Match in 15 Years

South and North Korea have held their first basketball match in 15 years on Wednesday.



A women's game was followed by a men's game at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang. Athletes formed teams with a mixture of South and North Korean players. The teams were named “peace” and “prosperity.”



Two more games will be held on Thursday, with South and North Koreans playing for their own sides. However, the teams will not be labeled South and North but “blue” and “red.” No national flags or anthems will be used.



The idea for the basketball games was floated when President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27th.



Kim, known to be an avid basketball fan, did not attend the games on Wednesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]