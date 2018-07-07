South, North Korea Hold First Basketball Match in 15 Years

Write : 2018-07-04 16:53:54 Update : 2018-07-04 18:59:08

South, North Korea Hold First Basketball Match in 15 Years

South and North Korea have held their first basketball match in 15 years on Wednesday. 

A women's game was followed by a men's game at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang. Athletes formed teams with a mixture of South and North Korean players. The teams were named “peace” and “prosperity.” 

Two more games will be held on Thursday, with South and North Koreans playing for their own sides. However, the teams will not be labeled South and North but “blue” and “red.” No national flags or anthems will be used.  

The idea for the basketball games was floated when President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27th. 

Kim, known to be an avid basketball fan, did not attend the games on Wednesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>