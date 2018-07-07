'Four Rivers Project Began Hurriedly at Ex-Pres. Lee's Orders'

The Four Rivers Restoration Project pursued under the Lee Myung-bak administration was found to have begun hurriedly based on the former president’s orders with little grounds offered.



The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) on Wednesday announced the results of a year-long probe into the former conservative leader’s signature project to restore the country’s four major rivers.



According to the state audit agency, the ex-president ordered the renovation of the rivers in April 2009 to hold 800 million tons of water in total and one of the rivers, Nakdong, to be at least six meters deep, without explaining the reasons why.



The Land Ministry did not challenge him and confirmed the multi-trillion won project two months later, reflecting much of the former president’s orders.



The Environment Ministry also did not question Lee’s orders, despite its internal study that the project will increase algal concentrations in the rivers and pose ecological risks. The then presidential office was found to have asked the ministry to restrain from using terms related to algae to avoid possible opposition from the public.



The BAI, however, said that it couldn’t judge whether Lee committed illegalities, such as abuse of power, in making such orders.



The result was made public after President Moon Jae-in ordered a new audit into the decision-making process surrounding the Four Rivers Restoration Project at the request of environmental groups in May of last year.



It marks the fourth audit on the mammoth river project on which the Lee administration spent 22 trillion won. It was criticized by opponents for causing environmental damage, deteriorating water quality and draining the budget.

[Photo : YONHAP News]