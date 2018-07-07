Gov't Lifts Emergency Alert after Typhoon Prapiroon Passes

The South Korean government is in recovery mode in the wake of Typhoon Prapiroon, which has left waters near the Korean Peninsula and past the East Sea.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety held a meeting Wednesday morning to check on damage caused by the seventh typhoon of the season, and lifted its emergency working system at noon.



Three people were killed and three others injured due to heavy rains brought on by the strong storm between Saturday and Wednesday morning. One person is still missing.



Prapiroon also caused damage to 85 public areas and facilities, including streams, roads, reservoirs, schools and ports.

