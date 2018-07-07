BAI Says It Can't Judge Ex-Pres. Lee's Illegality over 4-River Project

2018-07-04

BAI Says It Can't Judge Ex-Pres. Lee's Illegality over 4-River Project

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) says it cannot judge the illegalities of former President Lee Myung-bak in his process of ordering the launch of the Four-River Restoration Project. 

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Namgung Gi-jeong, a BAI director, revealed the results of their probe into the former president’s signature project, confirming that Lee gave orders regarding the launch of the project. However, there was nothing with which they could judge whether the orders were made in an illegal manner. 

The director said it was also difficult to judge whether the ex-president abused his powers, noting he was guaranteed by the Constitution to orchestrate or adjust the actions of ministers and ministries. 

Regarding punishment levied on government officials revealed to be responsible for problems related to the project, he said it is difficult to punish most of them since the statute of limitations have passed and they are now retired.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

