S. Korea's Nuclear Envoy Departs for US to Discuss N. Korea's Denuclearization

South Korea's top nuclear envoy departed Wednesday for a four-day trip to Washington for consultations on North Korea's denuclearization and the establishment of a peace regime.



The South Korean Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that its representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Lee Do-hoon will discuss ways to realize the North's denuclearization based on the results of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent trip to Pyongyang.



Lee is scheduled to meet key officials including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs Alex Wong, and National Security Council senior director for Asian affairs Matthew Pottinger.



Meeting with reporters before departing for Washington, Lee said the next several months will be crucial in achieving a complete denuclearization of the peninsula, adding Seoul's cooperation with Washington will be essential.



Lee is also expected to exchange views on Pyongyang's proposal during Pompeo's visit to formally declare an end to the Korean War as an initial step in the peace regime process.







[Photo : YONHAP News]