Prime Minister Vows More Assistance for Local Tourism Projects

Write : 2018-07-11 17:27:01 Update : 2018-07-11 18:47:24

The government plans to increase its assistance for regional governments’ efforts to promote local tourism projects.  

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon announced the plan on Wednesday during the second national tourism strategic meeting at the government complex in Seoul, emphasizing that tourism should be promoted not only for the country but also for local governments. 

Lee addressed major challenges to the nation’s tourism sector, including the deficit in the tourism sector for the 17th consecutive year through last year. 

However, he also touched upon hopeful signs, including the growing number of foreign visitors to South Korea this year compared to 2017,  except for Chinese tourists, and how the South is the leading host of international conferences since last year. 

The prime minister added that the best solution to the nation's tourism deficit is to increase domestic tourism, which will also help create more jobs.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

