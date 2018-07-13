UN Aid Chief Vows to Expand N. Korea Aid

The United Nations'(UN) humanitarian chief has announced a plan to expand aid to North Korea.



According to AFP and China's official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday, Mark Lowcock, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, revealed the plan during a press conference at the UN Development Program office in Pyongyang.



The UN aid chief said that although North Korea has made much progress in the humanitarian area, it still faces a lot of challenges, so the UN plans to increase its humanitarian aid to the regime.



Lowcock said that the UN, which has collected 110 million dollars for the North's humanitarian aid, plans to spend the funds to deal with malnutrition of North Korean children and a shortage of medical supplies, and to provide clean water.



The UN official, who arrived in North Korea on Monday to check the situation of humanitarian aid to the country, met with the North's health minister Jang Jun-sang and the North's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam during his four-day trip.



Lowcock's trip marks the first visit by a UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator since 2011.

[Photo : YONHAP News]