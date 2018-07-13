Russia Suspends Military-Technical Cooperation with N. Korea

Write : 2018-07-12 11:55:06 Update : 2018-07-12 12:32:03

Russia says it has suspended all military-technical cooperation with North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions sanctioning Pyongyang.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Il Giornale Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said while the two countries have agreements in military-technical cooperation, implementation has been halted due to UN Security Council resolutions 1718 and 1874.

Shoigu, however, did not elaborate on the details of Russia's agreements with North Korea.

The minister then said tensions have significantly reduced between South and North Korea, adding he hopes this positive trend will be sustainable and irreversible.







[Photo : YONHAP News]

