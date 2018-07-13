NATO Leaders Call for Maintaining Pressure on N. Korea

Heads of NATO countries have called on the international community to maintain "decisive pressure" on North Korea to denuclearize, including by fully implementing UN sanctions.



In a declaration adopted at a summit in Brussels Wednesday, 29 NATO leaders also reaffirmed that complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the uncompromised goal.



They welcomed recent meetings and declarations with the North by the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. "as a contribution towards reaching the final fully verified denuclearization of North Korea in a peaceful manner."



The leaders also strongly denounced Pyongyang for violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions with its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.



They then called on the regime to suspend such tests and fully implement its international obligations.















[Photo : YONHAP News]