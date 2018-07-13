Leaders of S. Korea, Singapore Agree to Boost Economic, Diplomatic Ties

President Moon Jae-in and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong agreed to boost their countries’ diplomatic and economic cooperation during summit talks in Singapore Thursday.



At Singapore's presidential palace Istana, Moon expressed his intent to upgrade South Korea’s friendly and cooperative ties with Singapore to relations that are reciprocal, comprehensive and future-oriented.



The South Korean leader also hoped to further promote ties between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) together with Singapore, which is chairing the regional bloc this year.



In response, Lee said he hopes bilateral ties will move forward based on Moon’s New Southern Policy, which focuses on expanding cooperation with Southeast Asia.



In particular, the two leaders agreed to exert efforts to expand the participation of South Korean companies in Singapore’s projects related to transportation, infrastructure and energy.

[Photo : YONHAP News]