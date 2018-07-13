[World Cup Roundup] Croatia Defeats England 2-1 to Earn Place in Final

Write : 2018-07-12 13:56:24 Update : 2018-07-12 14:30:10

Croatia reached its first ever World Cup final by defeating England 2-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia on Wednesday. 

England opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Kieran Trippier before Ivan Perišić equalized for Croatia in the 68th minute.

With the score tied at 1-1 after normal time, the game went into extra-time and it was Croatia’s Mario Mandžukić who scored the winning goal in the 109th minute to dash England’s hopes of making the final. 

Croatia will now face France in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. 


[Photo : YONHAP News]

