Write : 2018-07-12 14:35:09 Update : 2018-07-12 15:35:17

Top Office: Declaring End of Korean War, Denuclearization Require Respecting Views

Amid the lack of progress in the U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiations, the presidential office in Seoul has urged the two sides to respect the interests of each other.

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on Thursday addressed the current situation at a briefing, asking Washington and Pyongyang to "think for the other's situation and resolve issues."

The comments came as the two sides are seen as struggling to set up a timetable for declaring a formal end to the Korean War and reach a consensus on the denuclearization process. 

The spokesman stressed that formally ending the war is an unwavering aim, noting that it was derived at the April inter-Korean summit and was again endorsed at the Washington-Pyongyang talks last month. 

While ensuring that there is a three-way agreement on the matter, he said Seoul continues to exert efforts towards that end.

President Moon Jae-in, who is currently on a state visit to Singapore, told a Singaporean media outlet that talks are under way between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. on details of the declaration.










[Photo : YONHAP News]

