S. Korea, Singapore Agree to Strengthen Environmental Cooperation

South Korea and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation on environmental areas, including the water industry and global warming.



According to Seoul’s Environment Ministry, Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung and Singaporean Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) on environmental cooperation between the two countries in Singapore on Thursday.



The signing was observed by President Moon Jae-in and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong following their summit earlier in the day.



The MOU also covers cooperation on technology, air pollution, disposal of industrial waste and implementation of sustainable development goals.



Based on the MOU, the environment ministries of the two countries will conduct personnel exchanges while the countries’ public organizations and private companies will also cooperate with each other.



During a ministerial meeting prior to the signing, South Korean minister Kim emphasized the importance of coordination in dealing with environmental challenges between South Korea and developing countries, including the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.















