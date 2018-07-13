Ahn Cheol-soo to Temporarily Leave Politics

After his humiliating third-place defeat at last month's Seoul mayoral election, minor opposition Bareunmirae Party's Ahn Cheol-soo has announced he will leave politics at least for some time.



The former flagbearer of new politics on Thursday held a news conference at a coffee shop in Seoul to announce his future plans, including an extended visit to Germany.



Ahn said he wants to learn from Germany's experience of overcoming various challenges.



While acknowledging his less-than-successful political career over the last five years and six months, the former software company CEO said that he still has faith in the aim of breaking down the old-bipartisan Korean politics.



Ahn first entered the political scene in 2012 as an independent presidential candidate.











[Photo : YONHAP News]