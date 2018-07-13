N. Korea Fails to Attend Talks on Repatriation of US Soldiers' Remains

North Korea failed to attend scheduled working-level talks with the U.S. at the inter-Korean border Thursday on the repatriation of the American soldiers killed in the North during the Korean War.



According to diplomatic sources, officials from the UN Command who represent the U.S. side headed to the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday morning, but the North Koreans did not show up.



An official of Seoul’s government said that the two parties are currently trying to reschedule.



The joint statement released during the Washington-Pyongyang summit last month stipulates that the two countries commit to recovering remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action from the Korean War, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.



The first talks on the repatriation issue were anticipated to be held on Thursday after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said following his visit to the North last week that the two countries agreed to hold the talks at Panmunjeom on the day, although the North did not confirm the date.



The South Korean Foreign Ministry official said that Seoul expects the agreements made during the U.S.-North Korea summit, including on the return of the soldiers’ remains, will be swiftly implemented in order to achieve the goals of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region.



The U.S. was known to have sent around 100 temporary wooden caskets to the inter-Korean border late last month to receive and transport remains in a dignified manner.













