Singapore Names Orchid after Moon, First Lady Kim

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook attended an orchid dedication ceremony held in their honor at Singapore’s iconic botanical garden.



During the ceremony held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Thursday, a newly cultured orchid was named after the first South Korean couple, “Papilionanda Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook.”



Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien-loong and his wife, Ho Ching, accompanied the South Korean leader and his wife, who are on a three-day state visit to the island nation.



It marks the first time for Singapore to honor a South Korean president with an orchid, the national flower of the city-state.



The South Korean presidential office said it expects the plant will be a symbol of close friendship between the two countries.



Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Chinese President Xi Jinping have all had orchids named after them during their visits to Singapore.















[Photo : YONHAP News]