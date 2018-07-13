Presidential Aide Claims His Office Received No Reports on DSC Document

Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk says that his office received no reports on a controversial document produced in 2017 by the Defense Security Command(DSC) preparing for a possible declaration of martial law.



The secretary made the remarks on Friday regarding stories in the media that the counterintelligence military unit is providing reports to Cho's office on a variety of military-related intelligence.



Cho said that his office is receiving reports from the DSC regarding defense-related corruption, terrorism, espionage and personnel information for checking the backgrounds of candidates for military posts.



However, Cho said his office received no reports at all on the document in question until the media reported on the issue.



Earlier this week, Rep. Rhee Cheol-hee of the ruling Democratic Party unveiled a DSC document which revealed the unit was preparing for a possible declaration of martial law during candlelight vigils against former President Park Geun-hye.

