National Assembly to Elect New Leadership Friday

2018-07-13

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Friday morning to elect new leadership as rival parties agreed on Tuesday. 

The parliament will pick a new speaker and two vice speakers who will work for the second half of the 20th National Assembly's four-year term.

In accordance with customs, the ruling Democratic Party took the position of parliamentary speaker and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) got the vice speaker posts. 

In May, the ruling party picked six-term lawmaker Moon Hee-sang as its candidate for speaker. 

The LKP on Thursday selected five-term lawmaker Lee Ju-young as its candidate for vice speaker, while the BP picked four-term lawmaker Joo Seung-yong for the post. 

Next Monday, the National Assembly will open a plenary session to elect the chairs of the standing committees.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

