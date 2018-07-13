Six-term Lawmaker Moon Hee-sang Selected as National Assembly Speaker

Write : 2018-07-13 11:26:38 Update : 2018-07-13 14:12:23

Six-term Lawmaker Moon Hee-sang Selected as National Assembly Speaker

The National Assembly held its first plenary session in 46 days on Friday, finally putting an end to the long-drawn-out vacuum in the legislative branch. 

During the session, lawmakers selected six-term lawmaker Moon Hee-sang from the ruling Democratic Party as the new speaker to serve in the second half of the 20th National Assembly, which ends in May 2020. 

Moon received 259 votes out of 275 lawmakers present. 

In accordance with National Assembly law, Moon has resigned from his party. 

Five-term lawmaker Lee Ju-young of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and four-term lawmaker Joo Seung-yong of the Bareunmirae Party were selected as vice speakers. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

