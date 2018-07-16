Nuclear Envoy: US Forming Working Group for Next Round of Talks with N. Korea

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy says the U.S. is stepping up preparations for another round of follow-up negotiations with North Korea on denuclearization.



Lee Do-hoon, who is currently visiting the U.S., spoke to reporters Friday at the South Korean embassy in Washington.



Lee said the U.S. was accelerating internal preparations for more negotiations with the North including forming a negotiating team led by the State Department.



He said U.S. officials were also coordinating their stance on denuclearization and other substantial issues.



Lee said another round of talks between the North and the U.S. is likely to take place soon, but given the precedent, the process won't be all smooth sailing.



He added that Seoul and Washington will continue consultations on denuclearization strategies and stressed the two sides will achieve this goal and a peace regime through patience and cooperation.



Lee arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday and has met key officials including Alex Wong, the U.S. State Department's deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, White House National Security Council senior director for Asian affairs Matthew Pottinger and Randall Schriver, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs.

[Photo : YONHAP News]