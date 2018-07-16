Parliament to Elect Chairs of Standing Committees Monday

The parliament will open a plenary session on Monday to elect the chairs of the standing committees for the second half of the 20th National Assembly.



In the session set for 2 p.m., lawmakers will elect the chairs of 16 standing committees, including those on defense, national policy and legislation.



The chairs of two more committees will be elected next Thursday after parties agreed to divide the committee on education, culture, sports and tourism into two -- one handling education and the other in charge of the remaining affairs.



The assembly will also vote on motions to set up six non-permanent committees, including those dealing with political reform, inter-Korean economic cooperation, and judicial reform.



In addition, the parliament will pass a motion on the appointment of its new Secretary-General Yoo In-tae.

