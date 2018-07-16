Moon Orders Submission of Materials Related to DSC Document

Write : 2018-07-16 11:53:03 Update : 2018-07-16 12:11:51

Moon Orders Submission of Materials Related to DSC Document

President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered related agencies to immediately submit all materials pertaining to a controversial document drawn up by the Defense Security Command(DSC) last year. 

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that the president ordered the submission of all materials related to the document which was drafted to review the possible declaration of martial law in response to protests against then-President Park Geun-hye.

According to Kim, Moon said there is a need for him, as the commander-in-chief, to determine what actually happened and whether the document led to actual preparations for execution. 

Kim said the agencies that will be required to submit related materials are organizations mentioned in the document, including the DSC, the Defense Ministry, the Capital Defense Command and the Special Warfare Command, as well as units under these agencies.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

