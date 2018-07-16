US-N. Korea Set for Working-level Talks on Repatriation of Soldiers' Remains

The U.S. and North Korea will hold working-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday to work out details on repatriating the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War.



According to a government source, the mid-level talks will follow up on agreements reached Sunday during general-level talks which were held between the two sides for the first time since 2009.



During Sunday's meeting, the U.S. and the North discussed details on the repatriation and agreed to restart joint operations to search for the remains of American soldiers.



CNN quoted a U.S. government official as saying that Washington and Pyongyang are seeking to repatriate the remains of some two-hundred American soldiers within two to three weeks.



After the general-level talks on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the talks were "productive and cooperative and resulted in firm commitments."



He then added that the two sides will begin working-level talks on Monday to coordinate the next steps for the repatriation of remains, including the transfer of those already collected in the North.

[Photo : KBS News]